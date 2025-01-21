Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States late Monday (IST). The ceremony took place inside a tightly packed Capitol Rotunda. This is Trump's second but non-consecutive term as the US President. He first became the US President in 2016. The newly-elected leader is a billionare.

How rich is the new US President Donald Trump? Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $6.7 billion. He currently ranks 319 in Forbes 400 list 2024. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Donald Trump's net worth at $7.16 billion.

But that does not include the value, at least on paper, of the new $Trump coin or his earnings from World Liberty Financial (WLF).

$TRUMP memecoin Trump's new memecoin, branded $TRUMP, was launched Friday night. According to Reuters, Trump meme coin soared to more than $10 billion in market value as Trump took office for his second term. The coin surged on Monday from less than $10 on Saturday morning to as high as $74.59 before giving up some of its huge rise on Monday.

On January 19 — a day before Trump's inauguration — Axios reported that the $TRUMP meme coin accounted for about 89% of Donald Trump's net worth.

Real estate Trump also owns golf courses, mansions, a winery and a 1991 Boeing 757 nicknamed Trump Force One. According to Hindustan, Trump is the owner of 19 golf courses and the king of real estate.

Traditionally, Trump's wealth has been anchored in his vast real estate holdings. Bloomberg ranking says Trump's fortune is derived from his ownership of the Trump Organization, an international real estate conglomerate and licensing business.

Meanwhile, Forbes says in its report that much of Trump's fortune remains in real estate, which has struggled in recent years as interest rates increased, shoppers moved online and office workers headed home.

Trump is the founder of the Trump Organization, a real estate and licensing group that owns office and retail space, including New York's 40 Wall St. and 555 California St. in San Francisco, Bloomberg reported.

Social media Donald Trump also has a stake in social media firm Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. He owns 114.75 million shares in social media company Trump Media and Technology Group, according to the February 2024 S-4/A filing. That includes 36 million earnout shares added on April 23, 2024.

Trump has presided over the most lucrative post-presidency in American history, selling his supporters NFTs, coffee-table books and, most importantly, shares of a money-losing social-media venture.

However, a New York judge ordered Trump to pay $454 million after the attorney general accused him of lying about his net worth for years to make himself look more creditworthy.

Cash investments, liabilities As per Bloomberg, Trump's cash investments figure comes from a 2023 deposition where Trump said he had in excess of $400 million in cash, a figure within the range of his annual ethics disclosure.

A liability of $380 million is included based on the filings. A second liability of $272.1 million reflects amounts Trump was ordered to pay in lawsuits including a fraud lawsuit and defamation lawsuit, which Trump needs to put in escrow or fund with bonds during appeals.

