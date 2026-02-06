TrumpRx.gov website offers Americans 43 medicines at discounted prices — Check full list and how to avail benefits here

United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that effective immediately, “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” on the new website.
According to the White House fact sheet, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.
According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”
Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”
