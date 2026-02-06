Subscribe

TrumpRx.gov website offers Americans 43 medicines at discounted prices — Check full list and how to avail benefits here

President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov to offer over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, addressing affordability issues. The site provides large discounts on popular medicines, with the aim of aligning costs with those in other developed nations. Here's the list:

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Feb 2026, 08:54 AM IST
United States President Donald Trump unveiled his TrumpRx website, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House, in Washington DC, on 5 February.
United States President Donald Trump unveiled his TrumpRx website, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House, in Washington DC, on 5 February.

United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that effective immediately, “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” on the new website.

According to the White House fact sheet, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.

What medicines are available on TrumpRx.com? Check full list here

According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”

Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”

The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows:

  • Abrilada — Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) — 60% off
  • Airsupra — $201.00 ($503.93) — 60% off
  • Azulfidine — Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) — 50% off
  • Azulfidine EN Tabs — Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) — 50% off
  • Bevespi — $51.00 ($458.05) — 89% off
  • Cetrotide — $22.50 ($316.12) — 93% off
  • Chantix — $94.87 ($189.74) — 50% off
  • Cleocin — Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) — 50% off
  • Colestid — Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) — 50% off
  • Cortef — Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) — 50% off
  • Cytomel — Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) — 50% off
  • Diflucan — $14.06 ($28.12) — 50% off
  • Duavee — $30.30 ($202.00) — 85% off
  • Estring — $249.00 ($577.18) — 57% off
  • Eucrisa — $158.48 ($792.40) — 80% off
  • Farxiga — Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) — 52% off
  • Genotropin — Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) — 60% off
  • Gonal F — Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) — 83% off
  • Insulin Lispro — Starting at $25.00

  • Levoxyl — Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) — 50% off
  • Lopid — Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) — 50% off
  • Medrol — Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) — 50% off
  • Ngenla — Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) — 50% off
  • Nicotrol — $271.17 ($542.34) — 50% off
  • Ovidrel — $84.00 ($251.84) — 67% off
  • Ozempic Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) — 66%–81% off
  • Premarin — $99.00 ($217.86) — 55% off
  • Premarin Vaginal Cream — $236.65 ($473.30) — 50% off
  • Prempro — Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) — 61% off
  • Pristiq — Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) — 54% off
  • Protonix — Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) — 55% off
  • Tikosyn — Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) — 50% off
  • Toviaz — Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) — 85% off
  • Vfend — $306.98 ($613.96) — 50% off
  • Viracept — Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) — 50% off
  • Wegovy Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) — 74%–85% off
  • Wegovy Pill — Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) — 89% off
  • Xeljanz — Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) — 33% off
  • Xigduo XR — Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) — 70% off
  • Zarontin — Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) — 50% off
  • Zepbound — Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) — 72% off
  • Zyvox — $122.74 ($245.48) — 50% off
  • Zavzpret — $594.83 ($1,189.65) — 50% off

Stepwise guide to use TrumpRx.gov website

  • Visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/
  • The website is free of charge and provides details and descriptions for the 43 discounted prescription drugs available.
  • To check for your medicine on the website, scroll down and click on ‘Browse Medications’

OR

  • Manually type and search for your medicines in the search bar on the top right corner of the website.

