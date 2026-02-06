TrumpRx.gov website offers Americans 43 medicines at discounted prices — Check full list and how to avail benefits here

United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that effective immediately, “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” on the new website.

According to the White House fact sheet, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.

What medicines are available on TrumpRx.com? Check full list here According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”

Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”

The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows: Abrilada — Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) — 60% off

Airsupra — $201.00 ($503.93) — 60% off

Azulfidine — Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) — 50% off

Azulfidine EN Tabs — Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) — 50% off

Bevespi — $51.00 ($458.05) — 89% off

Cetrotide — $22.50 ($316.12) — 93% off

Chantix — $94.87 ($189.74) — 50% off

Cleocin — Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) — 50% off

Colestid — Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) — 50% off

Cortef — Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) — 50% off

Cytomel — Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) — 50% off

Diflucan — $14.06 ($28.12) — 50% off

Duavee — $30.30 ($202.00) — 85% off

Estring — $249.00 ($577.18) — 57% off

Eucrisa — $158.48 ($792.40) — 80% off

Farxiga — Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) — 52% off

Genotropin — Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) — 60% off

Gonal F — Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) — 83% off

Insulin Lispro — Starting at $25.00

Levoxyl — Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) — 50% off

Lopid — Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) — 50% off

Medrol — Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) — 50% off

Ngenla — Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) — 50% off

Nicotrol — $271.17 ($542.34) — 50% off

Ovidrel — $84.00 ($251.84) — 67% off

Ozempic Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) — 66%–81% off

Premarin — $99.00 ($217.86) — 55% off

Premarin Vaginal Cream — $236.65 ($473.30) — 50% off

Prempro — Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) — 61% off

Pristiq — Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) — 54% off

Protonix — Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) — 55% off

Tikosyn — Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) — 50% off

Toviaz — Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) — 85% off

Vfend — $306.98 ($613.96) — 50% off

Viracept — Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) — 50% off

Wegovy Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) — 74%–85% off

Wegovy Pill — Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) — 89% off

Xeljanz — Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) — 33% off

Xigduo XR — Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) — 70% off

Zarontin — Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) — 50% off

Zepbound — Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) — 72% off

Zyvox — $122.74 ($245.48) — 50% off

Zavzpret — $594.83 ($1,189.65) — 50% off

Stepwise guide to use TrumpRx.gov website Visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/

The website is free of charge and provides details and descriptions for the 43 discounted prescription drugs available.

To check for your medicine on the website, scroll down and click on ‘Browse Medications’ OR