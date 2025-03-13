Donald Trump planning no tax for below $150,000 earners? Here’s what US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said…

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Donald Trump aims to abolish taxes for those earning less than $150,000 a year. The remark was recieved positively on social media by Republican supporters.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Mint Image

United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed that US President Donals Trump's goal is to eliminate taxes for anyobe earning below $150,000 annually.

Speaking to CBS on March 12, Lutnick said, “how about no tax on tips? How about no social security? I know his goal. His goal is no tax for anybody earning less than $150,000 a year.”

The statement is being celebrated on social media by prominent Republican supporters like Benny Johnson, who posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) to responses that praised Donald Trump, and called it a “visionary move”.

Notably, earlier in the year, Donald Trump said he would remove taxes on tips.

 

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

