Donald Trump planning no tax for below $150,000 earners? Here’s what US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said…

United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed that US President Donals Trump's goal is to eliminate taxes for anyobe earning below $150,000 annually.

Speaking to CBS on March 12, Lutnick said, “how about no tax on tips? How about no social security? I know his goal. His goal is no tax for anybody earning less than $150,000 a year.”

The statement is being celebrated on social media by prominent Republican supporters like Benny Johnson, who posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) to responses that praised Donald Trump, and called it a “visionary move”.

Advertisement

Notably, earlier in the year, Donald Trump said he would remove taxes on tips.