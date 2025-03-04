Donald Trump: ‘Nobody does it better than me’, 10 times US President said he’s the best

US President Donald Trump is best known for his larger-than-life personality and unflinching confidence. Throughout his career, he has repeatedly called himself the best, whether it is in strengthening international relationships, deal making, strengthening the economy and now his mission to Make America Great Again (MAGA). From calling himself the best at promoting equality to knowing everything about politics, Trump has never stopped when it comes to self-praise. Here are 10 times when Donald Trump declared that “nobody does it better” than him.

"Nobody loves the bible more than Donald Trump" In 2016, Donald Trump famously said, “Nobody loves the Bible more than I do.” His words were a part of his speech during a rally in Michigan. He was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Nobody has done so much for equality than Donald Trump” In 2016, during an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Donald Trump said, “There's nobody that's done so much for equality as I have.” He referred to building the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and its inclusive membership policies as his commitment to equality.

"There is nobody who respects women more than Donald Trump" Donald Trump has extended his support and respect for women on multiple occasions. Notably, he said, “There is nobody who respects women more than I do” to counter Hillary Clinton's alleged "woman card" during the 2016 campaign rally.

He also said, "Here's the thing. [Hillary Clinton] is going to have $2 billion. $2 billion. They've already taken $90 million worth of ads. And their ads are all woman-oriented. You know she is playing the women's card... She's going: Did you know that Donald Trump raised his voice when speaking to a woman? Oh, I'm sorry.

"I mean. All of the men, we're petrified to speak to women anymore. We may raise our voice," he said. “You know what? The women get it better than we do folks. They get it better than we do. If she didn't play that card, she has nothing.”

"Nobody known about infrastructure than Donald Trump" In July 2016, Trump asserted his ability to address America's infrastructure problems, a recurring theme in his 2016 presidential campaign. During the announcement of Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice-presidential running mate, Trump said, “Nobody in the history of this country has ever known so much about infrastructure as Donald Trump.”

“Nobody knows politicians better than Donald Trump” Donald Trump and his knowledge about politics need no introduction. While he has frequently asserted his expertise at politicians, in 2016, during a rally, he proclaimed, "Nobody knows politicians better than Donald Trump."

“All my life I've dealt with politicians. I know politicians better than anybody,” he also added.

“Nobody understands horror of nuclear better Donald Trump” Back in 2016, Donald Trump during his presidential campaign claimed to understand the horrors of nuclear. He said, "Nobody understands the horror of nuclear better than me." Revealing the source of his knowledge, he said that it was his uncle, John Trump, a professor at MIT, who has contributed to his knowledge about nuclear matters.

“Nobody understands visas better than Donald Trump” During a Republican debate in Miami, Trump opened up about his understanding of visas. In 2016, he asked how he would run America differently from his businesses, Trump said, “Because nobody knows the system better than me. I know the H1-B. I know the H2-B. Nobody knows it better than me.”

"I’m a businessman. These are laws. These are regulations. These are rules. We’re allowed to do it. And frankly, because of the devaluations that other countries - the monetary devaluations that other countries are constantly doing and brilliantly doing against us, it’s very, very hard for our companies in this country, in our country, to compete.

“So I will take advantage of it; they’re the laws. But I’m the one that knows how to change it. Nobody else on this dais knows how to change it like I do, believe me.”

“Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump” Donald Trump said, "Nobody would be tougher on ISIS than Donald Trump. Nobody," during his declaration speech in 2015.

“Nobody pro Israel than Donald Trump” Donald Trump emphasised his strong support for Israel on multiple occasions. Once, he said during an interview with CNN, “There is nobody more pro-Israel than I am.” His words arrived right after a month of declaring that he could be the "neutral guy" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

