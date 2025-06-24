Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for securing Israel-Iran ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has been officially nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ending what he described as the "12 Day War."

Representative Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) submitted the nomination on Tuesday (June 24), praising Trump’s “extraordinary and historic role” in defusing the crisis.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,” Carter wrote in his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Carter cites Trump’s stand against Iran's nuclear threat In his letter, Carter emphasised Trump’s leadership not only in halting the conflict but also in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon,” he said.

"Courage and clarity in a region of volatility" The Congressman described Trump’s handling of the escalating conflict as embodying the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize itself.

“His leadership through the crisis exemplifies the very ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.”

Carter praised the President for showing “both courage and clarity” in what he called a breakthrough in a historically unstable region.

“President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope.”

He concluded the nomination with a formal recommendation:

“For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Timeline of the conflict and ceasefire The Israel-Iran conflict began just over a week ago when Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, citing imminent threats from Tehran’s nuclear program. The action triggered days of missile exchanges between the two nations.

Over the weekend, the United States joined the fray, carrying out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating fears of a broader war.

On Monday (June 23), Iran retaliated by launching rockets at a US military base in Qatar. However, officials later confirmed that Tehran gave advance notice to both US and Qatari authorities. No injuries were reported.