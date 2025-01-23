Donald Trump now warns world companies, ‘make products in US or…’

President Donald Trump has shot a warning to the world leaders, directing them to either make their products in the United States or “face tariff". Donald Trump also said that the corporate tax will be brought down to 15 per cent if the products are manufactured in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump made the statement at a special address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. He said businesses should make their products in the United States if they want to avoid facing a tariff.

"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Donald Trump said on Thursday, January 23, speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff," he added.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has threatened tariffs. Even before his inauguration as the US President, Donald Trump has maintained that Washington could impose steep tariffs on major trading partners Canada, Mexico as soon as February 1 if they do not check the flow of immigrants into the United States.

On Wednesday, January 22, Donald Trump threatened "highest levels of tariffs" on Russian products if Moscow does not make a deal with Ukraine on the ongoing war.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “If we don’t make a “deal," and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries."

The US President said he was not looking to hurt Russia and instead was doing a favour to Russia, whose economy, he claimed, was failing.