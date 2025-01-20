Donald Trump Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Donald Trump will take over as the President of the United States on Monday following an indoor ceremony. The Republican leader made a unprecedented return to the White House during the recent elections — overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts.
The swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda at the last minute — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena. Throngs of Trump supporters who had hoped to watch the event live will now be left to find alternative ways to view the festivities.
Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance will be sworn in at noon local time (10:30 pm IST) in Washington, DC. Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer the oath of office.
Trump has oscillated between promises of a "golden age" and vows of vengeance against his enemies in recent months — coupled with outlandish territorial threats against Greenland and Panama and promises of sweeping tariffs.
He has repeatedly vowed to act at historic speed to fix ‘every single crisis facing US’ upon re-entering the Oval Office. Trump also promised that his term will bring about “a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride." Executive orders — 200 of them by some accounts — have already been prepared for his signature to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers. He is also expected to pardon some of the pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 after the victory of Joe Biden.
Donald Trump News LIVE: Trump's newly created cryptocurrency soared on Monday to nearly $11 billion in market value — drawing in billions in trading volume. Meanwhile bitcoin hit a record high just hours ahead of the US President-elect's return to the White House.
Donald Trump News LIVE: Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn-in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a bible given to him by his great-grandmother. Trump will follow, using both a family bible and the one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration as Chief Justice John Roberts administers his oath.
Donald Trump News LIVE: US President Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons for General Mark Milley, Dr Anthony Fauci and members of the January 6 congressional committee and witnesses. He reportedly said that they “do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions".
Donald Trump News LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at the inauguration. Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful".
Donald Trump News LIVE: An executive order is a signed statement about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports. It is also the fastest tool at Trump's disposal as he begins his second term on Monday.
It is standard practice for an incoming president signing a flurry of executive orders — often issuing orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors. Executive orders allow a president to wield power without action from Congress. But there are also limits to what orders can achieve.
Donald Trump News LIVE: The incoming President is set to sign up to 200 executive orders on Day 1 — including including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance. President-elect Donald Trump also promised on the eve of his inauguration that he would act at historic speed to fix every single crisis facing the United States.