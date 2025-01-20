Donald Trump, who triumphed over impeachments, criminal indictments, and two assassination attempts, will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony will be held indoors in United States Capitol in Washington amid a warning of a severe storm. The Donald Trump inauguration day is expected to be coldest inauguration day of a president since 1985. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With severe weather expected in Washington ahead of Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony, here's the timing of the swearing-in and the full schedule of the inaugural event. Donald Trump Oath Taking LIVE

DONALD TRUMP'S OATH-TAKING CEREMONY: TIMING AND FULL SCHEDULE The theme of Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

Donald Trump's oath-taking: What time is the inauguration? 1. The inaugural events on Monday, January 20, will begin at 11:30 am EST (10:00 pm India time).

2. The venue for Donald Trump's inaugural events is Rotunda of the US Capitol as the bitter cold forecast prompted planners to move the ceremony under the building's neoclassical dome for the first time in four decades.

The inaugural events: 1. The day will kick off with a service at St John's Episcopal Church, situated on Lafayette Square near the White House.

2. Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a tea that's traditionally held to welcome a new president.

3. There will be a musical prelude by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Combined Choirs

4. Prelude: "The President's Own," by the United States Marine Band

5. Call to order by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

6. The call to order will be followed by invocation by Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

7. This follows “Oh, America!" by opera singer Christopher D. Macchio

Vice Presidential Oath 8. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer the oath of office to Vice President-elect JD Vance. “America the Beautiful," by Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club