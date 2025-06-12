Donald Trump offers support after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: ‘Anything we can do, we’re there’

US President Donald Trump has extended condolences and offered assistance to India following a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12), which left 241 dead and just one known survivor so far from among the 242 people on board.

In remarks to reporters, Trump called the incident “terrible” and said the United States stands ready to assist.

“The plane crash was terrible. I’ve already told them, anything we can do… we’ll be over there immediately,” the president said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and Indian authorities have launched a high-level probe into the tragedy. Emergency services were rushed to the crash site shortly after the aircraft went down minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Global condolences pour in Trump’s statement of support follows a wave of global condolences from world leaders who all expressed grief over the tragedy and solidarity with the people of India.

The devastating crash is being described as one of the worst air disasters in India’s history.