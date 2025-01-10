At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter on January 9, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were seen sharing a friendly conversation, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Trump, who had previously been unaware of how their interaction looked, commented on the moment with Fox News, saying, “I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do.” Despite their differing political philosophies, Trump expressed that they simply “got along” and enjoyed the ceremony.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who, despite her contentious 2024 election loss to Trump, appeared intrigued by the exchange between the two former presidents. A viral video captured Harris looking back as Obama and Trump conversed, though she did not greet Trump during the service.

The unlikely interaction between Trump and Obama amid the solemnity of the event has sparked conversations online, highlighting a moment of unexpected camaraderie between two political figures who have often been at odds.

Historic gathering at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral On January 9, 2025, the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Washington's National Cathedral brought together all five living US presidents, offering a fleeting moment of national unity, just 11 days before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Tributes to Carter Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, was remembered for his character, humanitarian efforts, and significant contributions to foreign policy. His longtime friend, outgoing President Joe Biden, delivered a eulogy highlighting Carter's foresight and character.