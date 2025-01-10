Hello User
Donald Trump on his viral moment with Barack Obama: ‘We probably do like each other, we just got along’

Written By Ravi Hari

  • Donald Trump commented on his friendly interaction with Barack Obama during the National Day of Mourning, admitting he didn't realize how it appeared to the public. Despite differing philosophies, Trump noted they ‘got along’ and shared a positive experience at the service.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump as they attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter on January 9, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were seen sharing a friendly conversation, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Trump, who had previously been unaware of how their interaction looked, commented on the moment with Fox News, saying, “I saw it on your wonderful network just a little while ago before I came in, and I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do." Despite their differing political philosophies, Trump expressed that they simply “got along" and enjoyed the ceremony.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who, despite her contentious 2024 election loss to Trump, appeared intrigued by the exchange between the two former presidents. A viral video captured Harris looking back as Obama and Trump conversed, though she did not greet Trump during the service.

Jommy Carter's funeral, held in Washington, D.C., brought together five living former US presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, for the solemn occasion just days before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The unlikely interaction between Trump and Obama amid the solemnity of the event has sparked conversations online, highlighting a moment of unexpected camaraderie between two political figures who have often been at odds.

Historic gathering at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral

On January 9, 2025, the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Washington's National Cathedral brought together all five living US presidents, offering a fleeting moment of national unity, just 11 days before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Tributes to Carter

Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, was remembered for his character, humanitarian efforts, and significant contributions to foreign policy. His longtime friend, outgoing President Joe Biden, delivered a eulogy highlighting Carter's foresight and character.

Family members and political figures paid heartfelt tributes to Carter, with his grandsons recalling his love for nature and his leadership based on “love and respect." A posthumous tribute from Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale was also delivered by Mondale’s son.

