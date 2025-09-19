Donald Trump on media coverage: '97% against me', suggests revoking TV networks’ licenses

President Donald Trump on Thursday (September 18) suggested that the federal government might revoke the licenses of broadcast television networks that he claims are “against” him.

Trump’s comments follow ABC’s suspension of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show after the host linked the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Trump’s MAGA movement.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr had earlier hinted that ABC — owned by Disney — could face scrutiny over its broadcast license if it did not take action regarding Kimmel’s remarks.

Trump weighed in on the matter while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from the United Kingdom.

“I have read someplace that the networks were 97% against me, again, 97% negative, and yet I won and easily, all seven swing states,” Trump said, referring to his 2024 election win.

“They give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they’re getting a license,” he added. “I would think maybe their license should be taken away. It will be up to Brendan Carr.”

Criticism of shows Trump specifically mentioned criticism from Kimmel and CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert.

“Look, that’s something that should be talked about for licensing, too,” he said.

“When you have a network and you have evening shows, and all they do is hit Trump, that’s all they do. If you go back, I guess they haven’t had a conservative on in years or something, somebody said. But when you go back, take a look, all they do is hit Trump. They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that. They’re an arm of the Democrat party,” Trump added.

He praised Carr, who he nominated for the FCC role, saying: “I think Brendan Carr is outstanding, he’s a patriot. He loves our country, and he’s a tough guy. So we’ll have to see.”