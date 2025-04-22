Donald Trump on Pahalgam terror attack: US stands strong with India against terrorism, says ‘PM Modi, and incredible…’

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday to express his deep concern over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism."

He went on to offer his condolences and support for the victims, their families, and the people of India, stating, "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

Support for PM Modi and the people of India Trump also expressed his solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India, emphasising their strong alliance. He wrote, "Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies."

Trump's message reiterated the United States' commitment to standing by India in its fight against terrorism, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two nations.

Details of the attack The attack occurred Tuesday afternoon, when terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow near Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in Kashmir. The gunfire resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, mostly tourists, making it the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Among the deceased were two foreign nationals and two local residents, according to an official. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

The death toll is still being verified, with authorities continuing to investigate the full scope of the tragedy.