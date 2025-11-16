Subscribe

Trump on recent MRI scan: ‘I have no idea what they analyze’, but claims doctors ‘analyzed it well’

Pressed on details of his MRI, Donald Trump said he had “no idea” what was analyzed but maintained that doctors praised the outcome, telling him the scan produced one of the best results they had witnessed

Written By Ravi Hari
Published16 Nov 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Donald Trump revealed he had an MRI during his second physical of the year, though neither he nor the White House clarified which body part was examined.
US President Donald Trump on Friday (November 14) said he underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan as part of his recent physical exam last month, describing the procedure as “very standard.”

“I got the MRI because it’s part of my physical,” Trump told reporters. “Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it… I had an MRI.”

‘Best result he has ever seen’

According to Trump, his doctor praised the outcome of the scan. “The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” he claimed.

White House silent on details

Earlier this week, Reuters stated, the White House declined to release specifics about the medical imaging conducted during Trump’s physical last month, but maintained that the President was in “exceptional health.”

Trump, 79, underwent an MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10, though neither he nor the White House has clarified which part of his body was examined.

Trump offers no clarification

Pressed for further details on Friday, Trump said he had “no idea” what was analyzed. “Whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen,” he said.

Experts question MRI use

Medical experts, as per a report in Reuters, point out that MRIs are not typically included in a routine physical. They are generally ordered to examine the spine, brain, heart and vascular system, or joints when symptoms warrant deeper investigation.

The MRI formed part of Trump’s second physical examination this year.

