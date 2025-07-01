Donald Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’: Who loses most if the Republican policies are passed?

Youth, the younger generation in America, would be the biggest losers if Donald Trump's controversial 900 pages plus tax and spending bill is passed by the United States Senate, according fo an NBC report.

Youth to foot national US debt bill With a $3 trilion add on to US debt numbers over the next decade, as per numbers crunched by the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), interest payments in the future are expected to surge between $600-700 billion, it added, citing an analysis by the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget.

And it is payments for this ballooned debt that is likely to hit future generations hard — mostly in the form of higher taxes and cuts to social benefit programmes in child education, affordable housing, healthcare budgets and infrastructure.

Poor to lose Medicaid, health access Also on the listing list are, lower income households. The report noted that close to 12 million such homes are poised to loose access to healthcare due to Medicaid cuts — nearly $1 trillion, as per the CBO. Notably, the Senate bill has deepened these cuts compared to precious drafts.

Particularly for low income families in rural America, where a majorit get health insurance through Medicaid, cuts will likely impact 40 per cent of children, a study done by Georgetown University researchers found.

Further, the report noted that eligibility insurance through the Affordable Care Act, and budget for the food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is also likely to be curtailed by around $300 billion, CBO data showed. New requirements would need adults to work 80 hours monthly, unless their child is below 10 years of age.