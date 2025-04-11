Donald Trump ‘open to deal’ with China, but warns retaliation not good for Beijing, says White House

US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about the possibility of a trade agreement with China, even as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to mount, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

"The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt told reporters at a White House press briefing. “If China continues to retaliate, it’s not good for China,” she added, referencing recent tit-for-tat tariff measures.