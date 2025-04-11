Donald Trump ‘open to deal’ with China, but warns retaliation not good for Beijing, says White House

  • “The president has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China,” Leavitt told reporters at a White House press briefing. “If China continues to retaliate, it’s not good for China,” she added, referencing recent tit-for-tat tariff measures.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published11 Apr 2025, 11:26 PM IST
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about the possibility of a trade agreement with China, even as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to mount, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

