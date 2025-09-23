Federal holiday to honour Charlie Kirk coming soon? Trump ‘wouldn’t oppose,’ says White House Press Secretary Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump “wouldn’t oppose” a federal holiday honoring late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Both the House and Senate have passed resolutions recognizing October 14 as a National Day of Remembrance.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (September 22) suggested that President Donald Trump would not oppose a congressional move to establish a new federal holiday in memory of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

When asked if President Trump would back legislation to create a 12th federal holiday in honor of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot earlier this month in Utah, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “I’m sure he wouldn’t oppose such a thing,” confirming the president’s likely support for a congressional measure to honor Kirk.

Kirk remembered as “martyr”

Kirk, 31, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During a public memorial in Arizona on Sunday (September 21), Trump hailed Kirk as a “martyr for American freedom.” The memorial drew tens of thousands, including Vice President JD Vance, and senior Trump administration officials.

Congressional resolutions passed

Both chambers of Congress have already taken steps to honor Kirk. Last week, the Senate adopted a resolution designating October 14 — the day that would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday — as a “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.”

The House also passed a resolution praising him as a “courageous American patriot,” though nearly half of Democrats either voted against it or withheld support.

Trump’s holiday criticism raises questions

The discussion of a possible new holiday comes despite Trump’s criticism earlier this year of what he described as “too many non-working holidays.”

On June 19, Trump took to Truth Social to denounce Juneteenth, a holiday he previously supported in 2020. “Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS,” he wrote. “Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

How federal holidays are established

The US currently recognizes 12 federal holidays, with Juneteenth being the most recent addition in 2021. Creating a new federal holiday requires legislation passed by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the president.

Legal case against suspect

Law enforcement has identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect in Kirk’s killing. Prosecutors have charged him with multiple counts, including murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

TPUSA names new leader

Following Kirk’s death, Turning Point USA announced his widow, Erika Kirk, as its new CEO and chair. The conservative grassroots group has pledged to continue the “American Comeback Tour” that Kirk launched earlier this year.

