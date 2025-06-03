Donald Trump ‘open to peace talks’ in Turkey – But only if Putin and Zelensky show up

US President Donald Trump is open to engaging in talks upon an invitation by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but only if both Russian and Ukrainian Presidents are willing to come to the negotiating table, the White House said on Tuesday (June 3).

"The president has said he's open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The nature of Erdogan’s proposal has not been officially disclosed, but sources familiar with diplomatic discussions say the Turkish leader has suggested hosting or mediating talks between the disputing parties in an attempt to ease growing regional tensions.

Erdogan proposes three-way summit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed hosting a landmark summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US President Donald Trump in Istanbul or Ankara later this month, in a renewed effort to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin resists, Zelensky open to dialogue While Erdogan’s initiative has drawn international attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far refused to participate. In contrast, Ukraine’s Zelensky has welcomed the idea, emphasising the need for direct engagement between leaders to resolve the most critical issues.

“Key issues can only be resolved at leaders-level,” Zelensky said following the latest round of talks in Istanbul.

Ceasefire talks stall again Despite renewed diplomatic engagement, progress on a comprehensive ceasefire remains elusive. Ukraine said Russia rejected its call for an unconditional truce, offering instead a limited pause of two to three days in select frontline areas.

“The Russian side continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire,” said Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the limited offer.

“We have proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line,” Medinsky said, explaining it was necessary to collect the bodies of dead soldiers.

Russia’s demands: Territorial pullback and NATO ban According to documents presented by Russian negotiators, Moscow is demanding a full Ukrainian military withdrawal from four contested regions — Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson — as a condition for broader peace.

Additionally, Russia wants a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, the restriction of its military capabilities, and an end to Western military support.

Prisoner swap and soldier repatriation deal reached Despite tensions, both sides managed to agree on humanitarian issues. A deal was finalised to exchange all severely wounded soldiers and all captured fighters under the age of 25, involving at least 1,000 individuals on each side.

Ukraine also announced that the two sides agreed to repatriate the bodies of 6,000 fallen soldiers.

Zelensky: “No rewards for the aggressor” At a press conference in Vilnius, Zelensky made clear that any future agreement must not benefit Russia for its aggression.

“The key to lasting peace is clear — the aggressor must not receive any reward for war,” he said, reiterating that a permanent peace can only be negotiated after hostilities cease entirely.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s delegation, called for a follow-up meeting before the end of June and supported the idea of a Putin-Zelensky summit.

Turkey: Atmosphere constructive Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Monday’s negotiations as productive. “The parties built on the points they had agreed upon during the first meeting,” he posted on X, adding that preparations for a possible leaders' summit are ongoing.



(with AFP inputs)