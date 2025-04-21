Trump opens White House Easter egg roll, says, ‘we are bringing religion back’ | Watch

Donald Trump in his first White House Easter Egg Roll since reclaiming the presidency, emphasised the resurgence of religion in America. His comments highlighted his focus on reviving religious values within the country.

Speaking from the Blue Room balcony to a crowd gathered on the South Lawn, Trump declared, “We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you see.”

Honoring Pope Francis During the White House Easter Egg Roll celebrations, Trump also took a moment to honor the late Pope Francis. As part of his tribute, the president signed an executive order to fly all federal and state flags at half-mast in commemoration of the Pope’s passing. “I just signed an executive order putting the flags of our country, all of them, all federal flags and state flags, at half mast in honor of Pope Francis,” Trump announced. "So, he was a good man. Worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that."

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: A festive tradition Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed 40,000 guests to the first White House Easter Egg Roll of his second term. Despite forecasts of scattered showers, the annual event proceeded with excitement and joy on the White House lawn.

Children eagerly lined up to guide their colorfully dyed hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line, while the iconic egg hunt drew families of all ages. The day also featured various activities marking the 250th anniversary of America's founding in 2026.

Among the highlights were opportunities for children to sign a mini-Declaration of Independence and dress as Founding Fathers. First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Keith Kellogg, the president’s special envoy for Ukraine, among others read stories to the children, adding a personal touch to the day’s celebrations.

The Easter Egg Roll’s longstanding tradition dates back to 1878 during President Rutherford B. Hayes’ administration. This year, the American Egg Board, which has sponsored the event for a decade, donated 30,000 hand-dyed eggs, despite the ongoing egg shortage caused by avian flu. Emily Metz, the board’s president, assured that the donated eggs were smaller than the typical retail size, thus not further straining the supply.