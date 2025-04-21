Trump opens White House Easter egg roll, says, ‘we are bringing religion back’ | Watch

Donald Trump in his first White House Easter Egg Roll since reclaiming the presidency, emphasised the resurgence of religion in America. His comments highlighted his focus on reviving religious values within the country.

Speaking from the Blue Room balcony to a crowd gathered on the South Lawn, Trump declared, “We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you see.”

Honoring Pope Francis

During the White House Easter Egg Roll celebrations, Trump also took a moment to honor the late Pope Francis. As part of his tribute, the president signed an executive order to fly all federal and state flags at half-mast in commemoration of the Pope’s passing. “I just signed an executive order putting the flags of our country, all of them, all federal flags and state flags, at half mast in honor of Pope Francis,” Trump announced. "So, he was a good man. Worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that."