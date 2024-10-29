Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Top economist predicts who will win US Presidential Election 2024

Economist Christophe Barraud predicted that ex-US President Donald Trump would win the November 5 US presidential elections, citing betting markets and polls, among other metrics. Check what he suggests about the Republican Party's performance.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Oct 2024, 03:24 PM IST
US Elections 2024: Top economist Christophe Barraud predicts Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming elections, based on various metrics like betting markets and polls.
US Elections 2024: Top economist Christophe Barraud predicts Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming elections, based on various metrics like betting markets and polls.

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican nominee, is set to emerge victorious in the November 5 US presidential elections, renowned economist Christophe Barraud predicted, citing numerous technical parameters. The factors he cited for his deductions included betting markets, polls, election modellers' forecasts, and financial market signals.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the economist said, “Looking at different metrics such as betting markets, polls, election modelers' (SIC) forecasts, financial markets, as of now.” Christophe Barraud, who is popularly known as the “world's most accurate economist” prophesied Donald Trump's ‘victory’ on the above-mentioned metrics.

Also Read | How the Trump campaign’s gamble on a provocative comic backfired

According to Christophe Barraud, Trump-led “GOP clean sweep” is most likely in the upcoming US polls. The post further reads, “The most probable outcomes are: Trump victory, GOP clean sweep.”

Christophe Barraud, who topped Bloomberg's economic forecast rankings for 11 years in the past 12 years, said that a Donald Trump presidency could lead to a temporary economic boost. In an interview with Business Insider, the Chief economist and strategist at Market Securities Monaco asserted that with Republican control of Congress, the GDP growth could hover between 2.1 per cent and 2.3 per cent in the upcoming financial year.

Also Read | ‘I’m not a Nazi,’ says Trump amid attack by Harris in the last leg of campaign

With few days to go before voters turn to polling booths to cast their votes, Christophe Barraud boosted confidence in his latest predictions and said the GOP will likely take control of the Senate, the House of Representatives could be a closer call and noted that it is leaning in favour of Republicans.

Also Read | 6 in 10 Indian Americans back Harris, young men lean towards Trump, finds survey

Furthermore, he warned against potential long-term issues of the growing federal deficit under Trump's leadership. Christophe Barraud forecasted that the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond might uptick 4.5 per cent soon after the Republican candidate emerges victorious and has the potential to touch 5 per cent as the administration's policies unfold. Donald Trump is in the Presidential race against Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump or Kamala Harris? Top economist predicts who will win US Presidential Election 2024

