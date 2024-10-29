Economist Christophe Barraud predicted that ex-US President Donald Trump would win the November 5 US presidential elections, citing betting markets and polls, among other metrics. Check what he suggests about the Republican Party's performance.

Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican nominee, is set to emerge victorious in the November 5 US presidential elections, renowned economist Christophe Barraud predicted, citing numerous technical parameters. The factors he cited for his deductions included betting markets, polls, election modellers' forecasts, and financial market signals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the economist said, “Looking at different metrics such as betting markets, polls, election modelers' (SIC) forecasts, financial markets, as of now." Christophe Barraud, who is popularly known as the “world's most accurate economist" prophesied Donald Trump's ‘victory’ on the above-mentioned metrics.

According to Christophe Barraud, Trump-led “GOP clean sweep" is most likely in the upcoming US polls. The post further reads, “The most probable outcomes are: Trump victory, GOP clean sweep." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christophe Barraud, who topped Bloomberg's economic forecast rankings for 11 years in the past 12 years, said that a Donald Trump presidency could lead to a temporary economic boost. In an interview with Business Insider, the Chief economist and strategist at Market Securities Monaco asserted that with Republican control of Congress, the GDP growth could hover between 2.1 per cent and 2.3 per cent in the upcoming financial year.

With few days to go before voters turn to polling booths to cast their votes, Christophe Barraud boosted confidence in his latest predictions and said the GOP will likely take control of the Senate, the House of Representatives could be a closer call and noted that it is leaning in favour of Republicans.