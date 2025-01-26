Donald Trump order, tighter rules, wave of attacks: Is it the end of the Great Migration Dream for Indians?

As soon as Donald Trump, the 47th United States President, signed the executive order to end birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizen parents, speculations turned rife whether this was the last nail in the ‘anti-immigration coffin’. Trump categorically said that he wants to end birthright citizenship because it is ‘ridiculous’ and argued that nationals of countries with high levels of immigration to the US, including India and China have particularly exploited this system.
As of June 2024, there were over 5.4 million people of Indian origin living in the United States.
With Canada, the UK and Australia and other members of the European Union (EU) altering and restricting the immigration policies for international students and foreign workers, experts and amateurs are debating whether the ‘great migration’ to the Western world, specially the traditional Anglophone nations, is over.
The debate acquires greater significance for India because Indians have been a consistent source of global migration and constitute the world’s largest diaspora. Over 225,000 Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2022, the highest in a 12-year span. In addition to the working-class migrating for employment, estimates high net-worth individuals (HNIs) leaving the country in high numbers over the past few years. India also remains one of the largest student out-migration countries (Source: Statista).
The recent announcement by Donald Trump, however, is not the only source of concern for Indians planning to move to greener pastures. In the past year, several countries have adopted an anti-immigration stance with stringent measures and tougher eligibility criteria for international students and foreign workers. Anti-immigration sentiment in some European countries has often targeted Indian migrants, particularly when discussing issues like asylum seekers or illegal immigration.
With the immigration noose tightening around their necks, should Indians rethink their idea of moving to another country? The opinion is divided and experts insist that it is important to distinguish between temporary and permanent migration - students are temporary migrants while skilled workers seek more permanent residency, and the intent of HNIs is a permanent move. With several countries facing acute labour shortage, the demand for skilled workers will not die down, experts posit.
It is also pertinent to note that countries are primarily pulling out their whips for illegal migration - in its first formal engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Trump’s administration has expressed its concerns over illegal migration from India to the United States. Last week, the US and India together identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally and could be deported. In 2023-24, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported over 1,100 Indian nationals as part of broader efforts targeting unauthorised migrants.
Yash Dubal, UK Immigration Expert and Director of A Y & J Solicitors, London (UK) thinks the UK still has more structured immigration environment compared to countries like the US, Canada, or many in Europe. While these nations face turbulent policy shifts and growing anti-immigration sentiments, the UK continues to provide a predictable framework.
“While recent policy shifts present challenges for some—particularly students and care workers—the broader system for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs remains intact. Migrants should carefully assess their goals and identify the right visa route. While the UK’s long-term migration pathways are selective, they remain accessible to skilled workers and business entrepreneurs,” Dubal added.
Nitish Jain, Founder & President, SP Jain Group, believes that despite stricter visa regulations the demand for skilled Indian talent will continue, particularly in high-impact sectors like technology, finance, and healthcare. “While immigration policies may shift, the ability to innovate and embrace change will always be a competitive advantage. The key to success in this changing landscape lies in agility—upskilling in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and exploring new markets that welcome global talent,” Jain said.
“Due to their robust healthcare and educations systems and the lucrative job opportunities, the US, UK, Canada and Australia remain top destinations. However, HNIs seeking financial stability, investor friendly policies, better tax regimes, and a globally mobile lifestyle, are opting for destinations like UAE and Singapore. Destinations like Croatia and Malta are also gaining popularity amongst Indian HNIs,” Bharat S Rai, Managing Director of Delhi-headquartered Raizing Group, said.