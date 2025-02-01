Donald Trump says ISIS attack planner, terrorists killed in precision air strikes in Somalia: ‘We will find you…’

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (February 1) that he had ordered precision military airstrikes on a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists he had recruited and led in Somalia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump detailed the strikes and praised the success of the operation.

"This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians,” Trump wrote on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump emphasised that the attack was a long-awaited response to a high-priority target, noting that the individual had been sought for years by the US military. “Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump said, further underscoring his leadership in taking decisive action.

President Trump’s message to ISIS and other groups threatening Americans was clear: “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

Advertisement

While no additional details were provided about the exact number of casualties or the precise location of the attack, Trump’s statement highlighted the significance of the operation, which he said had been delayed under the current administration.