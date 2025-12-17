Subscribe

Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering & leaving Venezuela, labels Maduro regime Foreign Terrorist Org

Mausam Jha
Updated17 Dec 2025, 06:02 AM IST
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, adding that he now regarded the nation's rulers as a foreign terrorist organization.

“For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

(This is a developing story; come later for updates)

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
 
