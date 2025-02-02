Donald Trump orders federal employees to remove personal pronouns from email signatures

US President Donald Trump has ordered federal employees to remove personal pronouns from their email signatures — amid a continued DEI purge. The instructions follow two executive orders signed by the POTUS upon his return to the White House that called for an end to “radical and wasteful” programs geared towards diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5:00 pm ET on Friday,” ABC News quoted one such message as saying.

A similar message was also received by the Department of Transportation on Thursday — even as it tried to manage the fallout from a horrific plane crash that left nearly 70 people dead.

The development came even as federal government websites removed references to what the POTUS calls ‘gender ideology’ — replacing “gender” with “sex” to comport with the order. Meanwhile the Bureau of Prisons has stopped reporting the number of transgender incarcerated people and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed lessons on building supportive school environments for transgender and nonbinary students.

The CDC website has also removed key information and datasets — including details on HIV, contraception guidance and more. Disparities known as the Social Vulnerability Index and Environmental Justice Index, as well as information about LGBTQ youth were also no longer accessible.

Reports and topic pages on the US Census Bureau site — outlining details about the gender identity, sexual orientation and characteristics of the population also returned errors. A message on Friday afternoon for one topic page titled “Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity” read, “The area of census.gov that you are trying to access is currently unavailable due to maintenance.” Another page titled “Mental Health Struggles Higher Among LGBT Adults Than Non-LGBT Adults in All Age Groups” also was unavailable. Archives of bothpagesshow they were accessible within the past week.

