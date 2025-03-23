Donald Trump orders Pam Bondi to review lawyers who filed ‘frivolous and unreasonable’ suits against him

US President Donald Trump on Friday night ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to review lawyers and law firms accused of filing frivolous lawsuits against the Trump administration or attempted to block immigration initiative. Trump, in the late night memorendum, revived old grudges against opposing lawyers and vowed to punish them by revoking security clearances and canceling federal contracts.

Here's what the memo says: The memo directs Bondi "to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States or in matters before executive departments and agencies of the United States."

It also directs Bondi "to review conduct by attorneys or their law firms in litigation against the Federal Government over the last 8 years" to determine and recommend to the president “additional steps that may be taken, including reassessment of security clearances held by the attorney, termination of any contract for which the relevant attorney or law firm has been hired to perform services, or any other appropriate actions.”

The memo's impact remains unclear due to its vague language, which lacks specific criteria for punishment. It mainly targets lawyers in immigration cases, directing the attorney general to file misconduct complaints against those deemed to have acted improperly.

Trump's recent targeting of the legal community appeared to secure him concessions from at least one top law firm this week.

Earlier White House said in X post, "In everything we do, we're restoring law, restoring order and restoring public safety in America... and we're bringing honor and integrity and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, The Justice Department, and throughout our government."

