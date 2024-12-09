US President-elect Donald Trump in an interview with NBC discussed potential tariffs and their impact on US consumers, saying he can't guarantee prices won't rise, according to a report by the AP. Trump also spoke about his plans for immigration, foreign policy, and the justice system, where he did not decline indications that he could seek retribution against political rivals.

The “wide-ranging” interview on NBC's ‘Meet the Press’ was aired on December 8 and also included Trump's plans for his coming administration, including on healthcare, Israel, Ukraine, monetary policy and more.

We take a look at some of the issues covered.

Plans for Tariffs On, But Trump Says Can't Guarantee Prices During his campaign for the presidential elections, Trump promised to impose trade penalties and tariffs on countries like China. Even recently he threatened tariffs on BRICS nations and neighbours Mexico and Canada.

Speaking to the channel, Trump said he does not believe economists' predictions that added costs on imported goods would lead to higher prices for domestic consumers, but failed to make promises.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said.

He has pledged that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada unless those countries satisfactorily stop illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the US, besides additional tariffs on China to help force that country to crack down on fentanyl production.

”All I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field,” Trump said.

Plans for Vengeance? Trump's Answer Unclear… During the interview, Trump also suggested retribution against his detractors, but claimed to have no interest in vengeance. The US-President elect is convicted of 34 felonies in a New York state court and had vague words for the channel on what his plans for the Justice Department include.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said of members of Congress who investigated the January 6 (2021) Capitol insurrection and reaffirmed plans to pardon supporters who were convicted for their roles in the riot, on his first day in office.

As for the idea of revenge driving potential prosecutions, Trump said: “I have the absolute right. I’m the chief law enforcement officer, you do know that. I’m the president. But I’m not interested in that.”

But when asked specifically whether he would direct his administration to pursue cases, he said, “No,” and suggested he did not expect the FBI to quickly undertake investigations into his political enemies. However he also said he would leave the decision with his attorney general pick Pam Bondi. “I want her to do what she wants to do,” he said.

Immigration, Deportations, Birthright — Trump Plans ‘Swift Action’ Trump also repeated his promise to seal the US-Mexico border and conduct a mass deportation programme to send back millions of illegal people, saying, “I think you have to do it.”

On the US's birthright citizenship too, Trump said he would try to use executive action to end the practice. Under “birthright” citizenship anyone born in the US is a citizen. Trump may have a hard time with this promise however as these protections are spelled out in the US Constitution.

When asked about the future for people who were brought into the country illegally as children Trump indicated he would “work something out” with Congress. Adding that does not “want to be breaking up families” of mixed legal status. “So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” he said.

NATO — Yay or Nay? Trump also said he is committed to NATO, but with conditions. He was also not very forthcoming on continued US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. A long standing NATO critic, Trump told the channel he “absolutely” would remain in the alliance “if they pay their bills”, adding the wants the US to be treated “fairly” on trade and defense.

On NATO approach to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Trump suggested Ukraine should prepare for less US aid.

Trump Says No Plan to Replace US Fed Chair Jerome Powell Trump said he has no intention, at present, to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before his term ends in 2028. On FBI Director Christopher Wray, whose term is to end in 2027, Trump was the opposite. He has nominated Kash Patel for the role. “Well, I mean, it would sort of seem pretty obvious… he’s (Patel) going to be taking somebody’s (Wray) place, right? Somebody is the man that you’re talking about.”

What Other Plans? Trump was absolute about Social Security, promising that the Elon Musk adn Vivek Ramaswamy led DOGE would leave it untouched. “We're not touching Social Security, other than we make it more efficient. We're not raising ages or any of that stuff.”

On the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, Trump had no concrete response. But said that his version would keep insurance protections for Americans with preexisting health conditions without explaining how.

He also waffled on his abortion stance, saying would “probably” not move to restrict access to abortion pills.