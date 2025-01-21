On his first day in the Oval office, President Donald Trump has pardoned as many as 1,500 of his supporters who were involved in the US Capitol attack in 2021. The defendants who have been pardoned include individuals convicted of seditious conspiracy and assaulting police officers, some of whom were captured on camera committing violent acts as lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

Well, he is not the only President to issue pardons and Presidential pardons are not rare. The US Constitution grants presidents with the authority of executive clemency for individuals convicted in federal criminal cases.

George W Bush, president from 2001 to 2009, pardoned 200 individuals, while his successor, Barack Obama, granted pardons to 1,927 people.

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, issued pardons for 237 individuals during his tenure. Joe Biden, from 2021 to 2025, pardoned 8,064 people. Joe Biden also set a record for most presidential pardons and commutations with latest round of clemency for 2,500 drug sentences.

Donald Trump's decision to pardon supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is sure to enrage police, lawmakers and others whose lives were put at risk during an unprecedented episode in modern US history.

As many as 140 police officers were assaulted during the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. At least four people died during the chaos, including a Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. Also Read | Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order likely to affect millions of Indians on US green card wait list

Donald Trump also ordered the early release of 14 leaders from the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys militant groups, who had been serving long prison sentences, though their convictions remained intact.

“We hope they come out tonight frankly,” Donald Trump said. “They're expecting it.”

Hours before handing over power to Donald Trump, Joe Biden also issued preemptive pardons for several of his immediate family members, enticipating retaliation from Donald Trump.