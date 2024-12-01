US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate and father of his’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as the US ambassador to France. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, describing Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker” and praising his qualifications for the diplomatic role.

Trump’s praise for Kushner In his post, Trump highlighted Kushner’s extensive career in business and public service. “Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held real estate firms in the nation,” Trump wrote. He also cited Kushner’s past honors, including being named New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, and his appointments to the US Holocaust Memorial Council and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he served as chairman.

Trump also commended Kushner’s family, including his wife, Seryl, their four children, and 14 grandchildren. He referenced Kushner’s son, Jared, who worked closely with Trump in the White House on initiatives such as Operation Warp Speed, criminal justice reform, and the Abraham Accords.

A pardoned past Charles Kushner’s history includes a high-profile conviction for tax evasion, illegal campaign donations, and witness tampering. In a case that attracted widespread attention, prosecutors alleged Kushner orchestrated a revenge scheme against his brother-in-law, who was cooperating with federal authorities in an investigation.

Kushner hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, arranged for the encounter to be recorded in a New Jersey motel, and sent the tape to his sister, the man’s wife. The shocking scheme led to Kushner pleading guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion and witness tampering. He was sentenced in 2005 to two years in prison, the maximum under his plea deal.

The case was prosecuted by then-US attorney for New Jersey, Chris Christie, who later served as governor and a Republican presidential candidate. Christie has described the offenses as “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted.”