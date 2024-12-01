US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate and father of his’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as the US ambassador to France. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, describing Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker" and praising his qualifications for the diplomatic role.
Trump’s praise for Kushner
In his post, Trump highlighted Kushner’s extensive career in business and public service. “Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held real estate firms in the nation," Trump wrote. He also cited Kushner’s past honors, including being named New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, and his appointments to the US Holocaust Memorial Council and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he served as chairman.
Trump also commended Kushner’s family, including his wife, Seryl, their four children, and 14 grandchildren. He referenced Kushner’s son, Jared, who worked closely with Trump in the White House on initiatives such as Operation Warp Speed, criminal justice reform, and the Abraham Accords.