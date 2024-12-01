US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Charles Kushner, a real estate magnate and father of his’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as the US ambassador to France. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, describing Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker" and praising his qualifications for the diplomatic role.

Trump’s praise for Kushner

In his post, Trump highlighted Kushner’s extensive career in business and public service. “Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held real estate firms in the nation," Trump wrote. He also cited Kushner’s past honors, including being named New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, and his appointments to the US Holocaust Memorial Council and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he served as chairman.