Donald Trump plays ‘Dr. Trump’ in viral AI video, says ‘Turn off fake news, have a Diet Coke’

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video on his social media platform, Truth Social, portraying himself as “Dr Trump” prescribing a satirical treatment for what he calls “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS), a phrase he frequently uses to mock his political opponents and critics.

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According to ANI, Trump posted the 90-second video on Thursday, placing it between two official videos highlighting his administration's achievements and the newly acquired presidential aircraft from Qatar. In the clip, the US President appears in a white lab coat, introduces himself as “Dr Trump”, and presents a mock treatment plan for people supposedly suffering from TDS.

The video begins with Trump saying, “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say.” It then cuts to AI-generated versions of several prominent public figures who have criticised Trump over the years. According to ANI, these include actors Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton, and John Leguizamo, as well as television personalities Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell, all of whom are appearing to endorse the fictional treatment.

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One AI-generated "patient" says, "I have been suffering for over a decade. And after listening to Dr Trump, I can see some results. Man, I've been suffering for years." The clip ends with Trump's mock prescription: “The treatment is simple. Turn off fake news. Say your prayers. And if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're going to see a remarkable difference in your life.”

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say,” the AI-generated Trump says. The clip then cuts to AI-generated versions of several well-known public figures who have publicly criticised Trump over the years. According to ANI, the digitally created avatars include actors Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton and John Leguizamo, along with television personalities Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell.

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One of the AI-generated “patients” says: “I have been suffering for over a decade. And after listening to Dr Trump, I can see some results. Man, I've been suffering for years.” The video ends with the AI-generated Trump offering what he jokingly describes as a cure. “The treatment is simple. Turn off fake news. Say your prayers. And if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me, and you're going to see a remarkable difference in your life,” he says.

Part of Trump's growing use of AI-generated content According to ANI, the latest post is part of a growing series of AI-generated images and videos shared by Trump over the past few months, many of which have sparked widespread discussion online. One of the most talked-about posts featured an AI-generated image showing Trump alongside Pope Leo XIV during a period of public disagreement between the two. Following criticism, the image was removed from Truth Social.

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However, ANI reported that Trump later shared another AI-generated image depicting himself embracing the pontiff against the backdrop of the US flag. The “Dr Trump” video is the latest example of the US President using AI-generated content in his online messaging, blending political satire with digital manipulation. The increasing use of such content by political leaders has also fuelled broader conversations about the roles of artificial intelligence, misinformation, and authenticity in political communication.