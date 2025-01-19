TikTok ban: Several users across US are already unable to load the TikTok app, following its ban, which came into effect on Sunday, January 19. However, US-President elect Donald Trump seems to be racing against the clock, as he pledged to “save” the Chinese video-sharing app.

Donald Trump asked tech companies 'not to let TikTok stay dark' and says he'll sign an executive order Monday postponing US ban, reports AP.

“Save TikTok,” Donald Trump wrote in all caps on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

Donald Trump's latest call to 'SAVE TikTok' comes hours after he said he will 'most likely' give TikTok 90-day reprieve from ban.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance had nine months — January 19 deadline— to either sell the platform’s US business or be banned. The Chinese video sharing app used by 170 million Americans was officially suspended on Sunday.

Several other ByteDance owned apps have also gone dark in the US.

Several TikTok users found this message on Sunday, when they tried to load the app

How can Donald Trump ‘SAVE’ TikTok? Donald Trump told NBC news he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate,” Trump told NBC News, adding that if he goes ahead with the extension, it would be done on Monday, January 20, the day of his inauguration.

The law allows the president, under some circumstances, to grant a one-time extension of up to 90 days regarding the date when the law goes into effect.

Donald Trump also told on Friday, January 17, that he had spoken to China's President Xi Jinping and discussed TikTok, among other issues. TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to be among tech executives at Trump's inauguration, reported BBC.

TikTok vs Instagram Several content creators who make a living out of social media, claimed that TikTok was the superior platform as compared to other content platforms, including Instagram, reported BBC. One user even stated that it was easy to gain ‘success overnight’ on TikTok.