The United States stock markets have crashed and how! What started as a slow pull back over the last week accelerated on March 10 (Monday) across all sectors and asset classes, with Wall Street heavily flocking to safe haven options.

According to Reuters, the overnight sharp selloff on March 10 wiped out $4 trillion from the S&P 500’s peak in February.

The Donald Trump Effect: US Markets Crash ‘Spectacularly’ This came amid rising concerns over US President Donald Trump's “rash” policies on tariffs triggering a global trade war, and uncertainity in the US economy due to spending cuts and mass federal layoffs.

Across the board, tech stocks nosedived to their lowest since post-pandemic 2022, as per a Bloomberg report. Major indices—the Nasdaq and S&P 500—plunged 4 per cent and 2.70 per cent, respectively. Cryptocurrencies also fell, with Bitcoin touching its lowest since Donald Trump's November win, and investors fled corporate bonds in favour of Treasury options — the haven of last resort.

Netizens Mock Donald Trump's ‘Psychic Prediction’ on Incompetent Leaders Amid all this netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) took time to dig out old social media post by Donald Trump on “incompetent leaders” to mock him and his adminstration for the economic downturn.

What is the post? It is one from August 2024, when Donald Trump lashed out against then US President and his VP — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Truth Social. A screenshot shows the post had generated atleast 13,000 reposts, and over 44,500 likes.

Donald Trump wrote in all caps: “STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR III, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!! (sic)”

Netizens mock Donald Trump's policies

On X, netizens had a field day with the “prediction”, using Donald Trump's own words to compare current economy and geopolitical situation arising from his actions.

One social media user said: “Wow this guy totally gets it”, while another remarked: “Funny how this prediction aged poorly”. Another user joked: “He saw it coming!” and one user was sarcastic: “Its almost like he's psychic or something”.