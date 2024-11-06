THIS is what Donald Trump said about Elon Musk after claiming victory… ‘super genius, special guy…’

Donald Trump praised Elon Musk during his speech, claiming victory in the 2024 US elections. He called the tech billionaire, who vocally and monetarily supported his campaign, a ‘super genius’ and ‘special guy’.

6 Nov 2024
Donald Trump pumps his fist while accompanied by his wife Melania at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.
Donald Trump pumps his fist while accompanied by his wife Melania at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.(Reuters / Brian Snyder)

Republican nominee, former US President, and projected president-elect Donald Trump took to the stage on November 6 to declare victory and pledged to bring a “golden age” to the United States.

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” Trump said.

Trump's Praise for Elon Musk: ‘A Star is Born’

Trump took time to also praise his most prolific campaigner Elon Musk, saying: “He’s a character. He’s a special guy, he’s a super genius. We have to protect our geniuses. We don’t have that many of them. We have to protect our super geniuses.”

Trump went on an extended riff about Musk, the billionaire who sank millions of dollars into helping the former president’s campaign win Pennsylvania.

Shouting out Musk, Trump said: “We have a new star. A star is born: Elon”.

First Republican in 20 years to win Popular Vote

“And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country. We’ll help our country … we have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country. And we made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing,” he added.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president, and every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America,” Trump stated.

Notably, no Republican, including Trump in 2016, has won the popular vote since George W Bush in 2004 — over 20 years.

6 Nov 2024
