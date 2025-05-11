Donald Trump praises India-Pakistan ceasefire deal, says will ‘substantially’ increase trade with ‘both great nations’

Trump tariffs update: In his usual irreverant style, United States President Donald Trump on May 11 said that he would increase trade with India and Pakistan, due to their ceasefire deal.

Hailing both countries for “having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression”, Donald Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, went on to state that he would “substantially” increase trade with both countries.

What Did Donald Trump Say? Full Text Writin early today, Donald Trump first praised the “strong” and “powerful” leadership of India and Pakistan, and claimed pride in the US' role in the “historic and heroic decision”. He also added that he would work with both for a solution to the Kashmir conflict, after a “thousand years”.

Here's the full text of what he said: “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. (sic)”

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision (sic),” he added.

On trade he said: “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. (sic)”

“Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!” Donald Trump added.