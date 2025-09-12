Donald Trump praised PM Modi, even when critical of India, says US envoy pick Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, the nominee for the next U.S. Ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump shares a unique and close friendship with Prime Minister Modi.

He said, “Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, which is unique. If you've noticed, when he goes after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment Modi. They have an incredible relationship…”

He noted that President Trump had also recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to his message on bilateral ties. “The President is also extremely personally engaged. Just earlier this week, he had complimented Prime Minister Modi, who responded in kind,” Gor said.

Earlier this week, President Trump also reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “natural partnership” remarks.

While replying to a post made by President Trump on Truth social, PM Modi had posted on X that the trade negotiations will “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, which was reposted by Trump.

Further calling India a “strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor stressed that closer collaboration between the two countries would be central to countering China's growing influence.

“We're not that far apart on a deal on these tariffs,” Gor, a close Trump aide who is director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Successive U.S. administrations have viewed India as a key strategic partner to balance China's growing influence. However, under Donald Trump, that relationship faced significant strain due to his aggressive trade policies.

Efforts to negotiate lower tariffs broke down when India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, refused to open its large agricultural and dairy markets. Despite annual bilateral trade exceeding $190 billion, tensions escalated when Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports.

He later announced plans to double those tariffs to 50% starting August 27, in response to India’s increased purchases of Russian oil, moves seen as undermining Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would speak with Modi, a sign of a reset after weeks of diplomatic friction.

Asked if he would commit to pushing to ensure that a summit meeting of the Quad, which groups India with Australia, Japan and the United States, would take place as scheduled later this year, Gor said, “Without committing to exact dates ... the president is fully committed to continue to meet with the Quad and strengthening it.”

(With inputs from agencies)