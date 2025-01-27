Donald Trump praises UK PM Keir Starmer’s leadership, reveals upcoming phone call with him

US President Donald Trump has spoken highly of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, calling him a "very good person" and praising his leadership thus far. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "I think he's done a very good job thus far. He's represented his country in terms of his philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy but I have a very good relationship with him."

The president also revealed that he plans to speak with Starmer over the phone in the next 24 hours, signaling ongoing communication between the two leaders. "I think we get along well," Trump added, noting the difference in their political views. "He's liberal, which is a little bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person."

Trump and Starmer’s previous interactions This isn’t the first time Trump has commented on his relationship with Starmer. The two met at Trump Tower in New York in September last year, before Trump’s second-term election campaign began. Additionally, Starmer and Trump have held two pre-inauguration calls, strengthening their diplomatic connection.

Trump’s international trip plans When discussing his first international trip after taking office, Trump hinted that it could be either the UK or Saudi Arabia. "Traditionally it could be UK," he said, referencing his first international visit as president during his first term. However, he noted that during his previous term, he traveled to Saudi Arabia due to favorable business agreements. "If that offer were right, I’d do that again," Trump remarked.

Contrast with Elon Musk’s comments Trump’s positive remarks about Sir Keir Starmer contrast sharply with the comments made by billionaire Elon Musk, who recently criticised the UK leader. This contrast highlights the differing views within political and business circles about Starmer’s leadership.

Elon Musk accuses Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute grooming gangs Elon Musk has used social media to accuse UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of failing to properly prosecute grooming gangs during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from 2008 to 2013. Musk specifically referenced the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal, where over 1,300 children were exploited between 1997 and 2013. Musk described the scandal as “the worst mass crime in the history of Britain” and called for Starmer to face charges for his alleged complicity.

Musk also criticised UK minister Jess Phillips, who denied requests for a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation, and suggested she “deserves to be in prison.” The billionaire’s posts have reignited debates about the handling of grooming gang cases, with some calling for further investigation into incidents predating 2011.

Starmer, during his time as DPP, restructured child abuse investigations and acknowledged the legal system's failure to protect victims. Despite these reforms, Musk continues to blame Starmer for not doing enough to hold perpetrators accountable.