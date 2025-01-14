Special Counsel Jack Smith's report details allegations against Donald Trump regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It outlines Trump's pressure on officials and false claims of fraud, leading to multiple charges, despite legal challenges and claims of presidential immunity.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election has been released. The report outlines detailed allegations against the president-elect of criminal activities.

Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the public release of the 130-page document after a court hold had expired. The report focuses on Trump’s alleged attempts to retain power, which included pressure on officials and spreading false claims of election fraud.

Donald Trump's alleged actions The report highlights several key incidents, such as Trump pressuring state officials, attempting to influence then-Vice President Mike Pence and inciting supporters during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

“As set forth in the original and superseding indictments, when it became clear that Mr. Trump had lost the election and that lawful means of challenging the election results had failed, he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power," CNN quoted Smith as writing in the report.

According to Smith, Trump knowingly used false claims of election fraud to mislead officials and subvert the democratic process.

Donald Trump's presidential immunity Smith brought four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the country and obstructing an official proceeding. However, the case faced legal obstacles, including a Supreme Court ruling granting presidential immunity.

The immunity led to the dismissal of charges after Trump’s re-election in 2024. Smith defended the decision to prosecute, stating it was necessary to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Smith asserted that the investigation had adhered to Justice Department policies to avoid influencing the 2024 US election. The report emphasised the need to hold Trump accountable for actions that undermined public trust in democracy.

Donald Trump's response Trump dismissed the report as "fake findings" and called Jack Smith "deranged".

“Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!" Trump wrote in Truth Social network.