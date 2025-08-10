Donald Trump promises swift action to clear homeless people from Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will hold a news conference at the White House tomorrow to address safety and beautification efforts in the nation’s capital. In a forceful message, Trump declared plans to remove homeless individuals from the Capitol area immediately, stating that while accommodations will be provided, they will be located “far from the Capital.”

Trump distinguished between the homeless and criminals in his statement, emphasising that “criminals” will not be relocated but instead “put in jail where you belong.” He vowed that the actions would happen quickly, drawing a parallel to recent border enforcement successes: “We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared!”

The President warned there would be “no ‘MR. NICE GUY’” approach in this crackdown, stressing a firm intention to “get our Capital BACK.”

The announcement signals a tough stance on homelessness and crime in Washington, D.C., and sets the stage for what is expected to be a major policy declaration.

Washington ranks 15th in homeless population Washington, D.C., ranks 15th among major US cities in homeless population, according to government statistics released last year, AFP reported. Despite this ranking, Trump has recently escalated rhetoric around homelessness and crime in the capital.

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard in Washington as part of a crackdown on what he claimed is a surge in crime—a claim widely disputed by local officials and law enforcement. The threat comes just weeks after Trump ordered the deployment of California’s National Guard into Los Angeles to control protests sparked by immigration raids, a move met with strong opposition from local leaders.

