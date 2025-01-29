Donald Trump pushes for ‘Made in America’ Iron Dome system following Israel’s success: ‘We have the technology now’

  • President Trump signed an executive order to develop a US version of Israel's “Iron Dome” missile defense system. The system will defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and the implementation plan is due within 60 days.

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 12:49 AM IST
Advertisement
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo)(AP)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating plans for the development of an advanced air defense system for the United States, similar to Israel's highly successful "Iron Dome." The new system will be designed to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles, including by utilising space-based interceptors.

Plan for implementation

The executive order directs US Defense Secretary to submit an implementation plan within 60 days. Trump emphasised the urgent need for such a defense system, stating, "We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art iron dome missile defence shield which will be able to protect Americans."

Advertisement

Trump also reflected on past efforts, saying, "We protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves. And when Ronald Reagan wanted to do it many years ago, luckily we didn't. We didn't have the technology then. It was a concept, but we didn't. And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel."

Escalating threats from advanced weaponry

The executive order pointed to the growing threat from next-generation strategic weapons, noting the development of missile launch capabilities by unnamed adversaries. "Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex," it said.

Advertisement

Trump’s remarks on Israel's success

The US president praised Israel’s "Iron Dome," which has been instrumental in intercepting thousands of rockets fired by adversaries like Hamas and Hezbollah. Speaking at a Republican congressional retreat in Miami, Trump highlighted the system’s effectiveness: “They knock down just about every one of them.”

Also Read | Donald Trump’s Budget Office orders pause on federal grants and loans

US entitled to "Iron Dome" system

Trump further stated that the US is entitled to a similar system in Israel to protect its citizens: "So I think the United States is entitled to that." He had earlier announced plans for the system to be constructed in the US, signaling a long-term commitment to missile defense.

Advertisement

The new initiative reflects Trump’s ongoing focus on strengthening the country’s defense capabilities in the face of evolving global threats.

Also Read | ‘America First’: Donald Trump threatens tariffs on China, India
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump pushes for ‘Made in America’ Iron Dome system following Israel’s success: ‘We have the technology now’
First Published:29 Jan 2025, 12:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts