US President Donald Trump has stated that a deal for Ukraine’s rare earth metals is "pretty close," insisting that the US should be reimbursed for the billions of dollars in military and financial aid it has provided. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, Trump argued that while other countries structured their aid as loans, the US had not.

“I want them to give us something for all the money we put up,” Trump told the audience. “So we’re asking for rare earth and oil—anything we can get!”

National Security Adviser supports the deal Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, echoed his stance, stating that he also believed a deal would be reached soon.

“We're going to get our money back because it’s not fair,” Trump asserted. “And we will see, but I think we’re pretty close to a deal. We better be close to a deal.”

Ukraine pushes back on proposed agreement Despite Trump’s confidence, Ukraine has pushed back against the idea of handing over key resources in exchange for US aid. According to a source cited by Sky News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not prepared to accept the agreement that has been drafted.

Ukraine has repeatedly emphasised that any agreements regarding its resources or future must involve its leadership. “We won’t accept any deal agreed without our participation,” a Ukrainian government statement previously said.

Trump confident in ending the war Trump also reiterated his belief that he could negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming he was actively engaging with both sides.

“I’ve spoken to President Putin, and I think that thing [the war] is going to end,” he said, without providing details on his discussions or potential peace terms.

Tensions between Trump and Zelenskyy escalate Relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have grown tense, with Trump referring to Zelenskyy as a "dictator." This appeared to be in response to Zelenskyy’s earlier comments suggesting Trump was “living in a Russian disinformation space.”

European leaders to press Ukraine’s case in Washington UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to visit Washington for talks, where they are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine while navigating diplomatic tensions with Trump.