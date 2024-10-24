A former model has accused Donald Trump of “groping" her and touching her “all over" after being introduced to him by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s, The Guardian reported. Stacey Williams said that she met the Republican presidential candidate at a 1992 party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1993, Jeffrey and Stacey Williams made an impromptu visit to Donald Trump at his New York office in 1993. “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together," Williams was quoted as saying.

As Epstein introduced Williams to Donald Trump, the former US president put his hands "all over" her breasts, waist and buttocks, causing her to freeze on spot, Stacey Williams said.

Stacey Williams also said she noticed that the two men appeared to be smiling at each other. Stacey Williams said, after the incident, Jeffrey Epstein appeared angry at her. Trump assails women who accused him of misconduct, days before his debate with Harris

‘FELT LIKE A PIECE OF MEAT’ “Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: Why did you do that?" she recalled.

Stacey Williams said she felt "disgusted" after the incident. "I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat," she said.

Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted on sex offenses, killed himself in prison in 2019.

Williams discussed the alleged assault on a call on Monday organised by Survivors for Kamala, a lobby group supporting Trump's Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris.

A few months after the incident, Stacey Williams received a postcard featuring Donald Trump's South Florida mansion and a handwritten message that read: "Stacey - Your home away from home. Love, Donald."