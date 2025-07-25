Donald Trump rages against Democrats, amid Epstein Files fallout, says ‘before Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax...’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the Democrats, accusing them of orchestrating what he called the “Jeffrey Epstein SCAM” in an attempt to divert attention from what he described as an exceptionally successful six months of his administration.

He compared the situation to previous controversies, stating, “It was the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax before now it’s the Epstein SCAM.”

Trump added that the “Radical Left Democrats” are doing everything possible to distract from what many are calling the most successful six months in presidential history, claiming they've “gone absolutely crazy” with another baseless political attack.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history. They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump, 79, was previously known to have been a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Trump's name appeared among hundreds identified during a Department of Justice review of the so-called “Epstein files,” though no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged.

Last week, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after it published a story claiming he had written a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior official from the U.S. Department of Justice spent several hours interrogating Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of late British media tycoon and former Member of Parliament Robert Maxwell, who once owned the Daily Mirror and publishing giant Macmillan. Known for her elite connections, Ghislaine was a regular in high society circles and even counted Britain’s Prince Andrew among her close friends, often being spotted at royal residences, including Windsor Castle, the news agency AP reported.

Maxwell remains the only Epstein associate to have been convicted in connection with his crimes—a case that continues to fuel right-wing conspiracy theories alleging a wider network of trafficking involving high-profile individuals.

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexually exploiting hundreds of victims at his properties in New York and Florida.

(With inputs from agencies)