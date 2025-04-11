Donald Trump rages over Russia to ‘get moving’ amid ‘terrible and senseless’ Ukraine war death toll

  • US President Donald Trump urged Russia to “get moving” on ending the Ukraine war, calling it “terrible and senseless” with thousands dying weekly. As the conflict enters its fourth year, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is in Russia meeting officials to push for a ceasefire

Written By Ravi Hari
Published11 Apr 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Donald Trump publicly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, calling it a “terrible and senseless” conflict with massive human cost. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI and Maxim Shemetov / AFP)(AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday took to Truth Social to comment on the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging Russia to “get moving” and emphasised the devastating human toll of the war, stating that "too many people are dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war."

He described the conflict as one that "should have never happened" and asserted that it would not have occurred under his presidency.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote: “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!”

Stalemate deepens

Trump, who has pushed for a truce, is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unwillingness to act.

Russian-Ukraine war enters its fourth year. Despite Ukraine’s acceptance of a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, Russia has stalled the peace process by demanding sweeping conditions, deepening global concerns about Moscow’s intentions.

Zelenskyy renews missile defense plea

As diplomatic channels stall, the war continues to take a devastating toll. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his urgent call for more US-made Patriot air defense systems after a deadly missile strike last week killed 20 civilians—including nine children—in his hometown.

In a virtual address to the Ramstein group — a coalition of around 50 countries backing Ukraine militarily — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said recent Russian strikes made it clear that Moscow had no intention of accepting or implementing any genuine and workable peace proposals.

Trump’s envoy engages Putin’s inner circle

Meanwhile, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has traveled to Russia in an effort to break the deadlock. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Witkoff was in St. Petersburg and would meet Putin personally.

Witkoff initially met with Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff has reportedly urged the Kremlin to accept a truce and move toward ending hostilities.

Though Trump has positioned himself as a potential peacemaker, questions remain about the impact of his unofficial diplomacy while the Trump administration continues formal negotiations.

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 07:56 PM IST
