Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…

  • Donald Trump made the comments after casting his ballot along with wife Melania at a polling booth in Palm Beach of Florida.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump thanks his staff at his campaign headquarters on Election Day
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump thanks his staff at his campaign headquarters on Election Day(Getty Images via AFP)

Expressing concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during polling, US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump said he would be prepared to concede defeat “if it's a fair election”. Donald Trump made the comments after casting his ballot along with wife Melania at a polling booth in Palm Beach of Florida.

Donald Trump said, “If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it... So far I think it's been fair.” Catch LIVE updates as voters head to polling booths to seal Donald Trump's fate

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, Donald Trump reiterated his previous criticism of electronic voting machines, suggesting they were less secure than paper ballots and would delay the outcome being known.

Speaking more on the Electronic Voting Machines, the former US President said, “They spend all this money on machines... If they would use paper ballots, voter ID, proof of citizenship, and one-day voting, it would all be over by 10 o'clock in the evening. It's crazy.”

‘NOTHING YOU CAN DO TO CHEAT’

He added: “Do you know that paper is more sophisticated now than computers? If it's watermarked paper you cannot... It's unbelievable what happens with it. There's nothing you can do to cheat.”

When asked about concerns of post-election unrest and whether he would urge his supporters to avoid violence, he dismissed the question, saying his supporters are ‘non-violent’. Also Read | Trump Media stock jumps 15% on Election Day as betting market hints at a Trump win

“I don't have to tell them that, that there'll be no violence. Of course there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people,” Donald Trump said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST
