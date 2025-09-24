Donald Trump rants on Truth Social as Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV: ‘Can’t believe ABC Fake News gave his job back’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to express his outrage over the reinstatement of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, hours before the comedian returned to television following a six-day suspension.

“Can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote.

What did Donald Trump say about Kimmel’s return? In a lengthy post, Donald Trump criticised both Jimmy Kimmel and ABC, suggesting the network was endangering its reputation by rehiring the late-night host.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings,” Trump wrote.

Why has Jimmy Kimmel’s show been reinstated? The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said in a statement on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel’s show had been indefinitely pulled off the air on September 17 to avoid escalating tensions during an “emotional moment for our country”.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The statement added further: “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Experts say Disney’s decision to bring Jimmy Kimmel’s show back on air was probably motivated by business interests, since many consumers were ending their subscriptions to Disney’s streaming services.

When will Jimmy Kimmel come back on air? Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is set to return on Tuesday night at its usual 11:35pm ET (Wednesday, 03:35 GMT) slot. It can be viewed on abc.com or streamed on Hulu.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel's show suspended? Kimmel’s suspension, which lasted nearly a week, came after ABC affiliates criticised the host’s remarks regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel had addressed Kirk’s death in a manner that provoked conservative backlash, prompting the network to temporarily pull his show.

Despite the controversy, ABC announced Monday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would resume airing following “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

Will all ABC affiliates air Kimmel’s show? Not all affiliates welcomed Jimmy Kimmel’s return. Nexstar Media Group confirmed on Tuesday that it would continue to preempt the show, stating it required “assurances that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

Similarly, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that it would also keep Kimmel off its stations. Collectively, these two corporations control approximately a quarter of ABC affiliates nationwide.

How did Jimmy Kimmel mark his return? Jimmy Kimmel, who had remained publicly silent during his suspension, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday featuring the late television producer Norman Lear, a staunch advocate for free speech. “Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote alongside the photo.