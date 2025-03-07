US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, revealing that he sent a letter to the country’s leadership urging them to engage in talks.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump stated in an interview with Fox Business Network aired on Friday.

Warning against nuclear weapons Trump emphasised the urgency of addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, suggesting that alternative actions might be necessary if talks fail.

"I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon," he added.

Letter likely addressed to Khamenei The letter appeared to be directed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, the White House did not immediately confirm details regarding its contents or recipient.