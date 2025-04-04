Donald Trump reacts to China’s 34% additional tariff: ‘Played it wrong, panicked’

Donald Trump on Friday reacted to China's imposition of additional 34 per cent tariffs on the US, saying that the country ‘played it wrong’.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that China panicked, and labelled it as “one thing they cannot afford to do”.

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” he wrote.

Trump's statement comes hours after China announced it would retaliate with an additional 34 per cent tariff on US imports. He wrote the entire message in his trademark all-caps.

Check out his post here:

In his post, Trump did not specify if he plans to respond to China’s retaliation with further measures. However, earlier in many of his speeches, the US President has vowed that if countries raise duties in response to the new tariffs, he will do so as well.

Also Read | China slaps additional 34% tariffs on all US imports

China slaps additional tariffs on US China on April 4 retaliated against Trump tariffs, announcing that it will be imposing an additional 34 per cent tariff on all goods imported from the United States.

This comes after US President Donald Trump on April 2 slapped Beijing with high tariffs.

Trump announced 34 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports on Wednesday, unveiling them as part of a sweeping “Liberation Day” package aimed at reshaping American trade policy.

Also Read | How America could end up making China great again

“The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation,” the Chinese commerce ministry reportedly said, according to Reuters.

The standoff between the world's two largest economies continued, as Beijing also announced controls on exports of some rare earth minerals such as samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium to the US. This has taken effect from April 4.

China added 11 US organisations to the “unreliable entity” list, which enables the country to take punitive actions against foreign entities, including companies linked to arms sales to democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Great time to get rich, richer than ever While Trump tariffs have sent the world in a frenzy, with economists predicting a recession, the White House has played it down and touted the move as beneficial for the US.